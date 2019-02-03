OPC held to address seminar in British parliament on Kashmir Day

Staff Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Waseem Akhtar along with 5 members’ delegation to address a seminar arranged in the British Parliament on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The main purpose of this seminar is to show solidarity towards our Kashmiri brothers and also highlight the injustice done by India so the whole world must know. Later, Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Waseem Akhtar will also participate in the walk and photo exhibition arranged by the Pakistan High Commission, London in the wake of Kashmir Day.

The delegation comprised of Provincial Minister of Transport Khan Muhammad Jahanzeb, Malik Nadeem Abbas (MPA), Member OPC Kamran Basheer and others have left for London today.

