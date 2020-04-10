OPC hails PM’s Ehssas Cash Programme

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar said that Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan feels the pain of deserving families and daily wagers.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said moreover, announcement of relief fund worth Rs 144 billion under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among 12 million poor families is another feather in his cap. Coronavirus is a global pandemic. Like the rest of the world, our country is also going through a crisis. However, the impact of COVID-19 can be mitigated if every citizen plays his/her part. We on behalf of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab urge overseas Pakistanis to donate generously in the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020.

Pakistan is a developing country which means our resources are limited and due to this pandemic daily wagers and labourers are suffering the most. We must all join hands and help them by providing “ration” at their doorstep. The disbursement of Rs 144 billion coronavirus relief funds among 12 million poor families is a great step by the prime minister.

The data from all over the country has been received and compiled transparently beyond all political biases to give benefit to many families in need. Those who have been blessed should come forward and help those who have lack of resources.

I again humbly urge my overseas Pakistanis that they must help their fellow Pakistanis in this critical time by donating generously in the PM Fund., he further said.