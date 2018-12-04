OPC facilitates expatriates through state of the art web portal

Staff Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar has said that OPC strives to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and addresses complaints through state-of-the-art web portal giving electronic access to every Pakistani living anywhere in the world. Presiding over a departmental meeting he said that innovative step of establishing OPC has been taken to secure the rights of Pakistanis living abroad and a comprehensive and effective policy has been adopted for early resolution of the issues of Overseas Pakistanis. VC OPC said that the satisfaction of the complainant is the ultimate objective, hence regular feedback till the resolution of the problem is ensured.

Certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis were discussed in detail during the meeting and VC OPC issued necessary instructions to concerned dealing officers to vigorously pursue the pending complaints for their early disposal.

