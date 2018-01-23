OPC develops close liaison with federal govt institutions

City Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has developed close liaison with the federal government institutions in order to redress the expatriates complaints pertaining to federal government agencies. Commissioner OPC Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti said this while speaking at a meeting here on Monday.

Giving details, he informed that on the request of OPC, several federal government institutions had nominated focal persons to further enhance the cooperation and to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that a delegation of OPC had also held a meeting with Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Zulfikar Haider recently.