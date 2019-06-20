OPC delegation meets DG NAB

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), led by Vice Chairperson, Ch. Waseem Akhtar called on Director General,NAB Lahore at his office, today. The delegation was warmly welcomed by DG NAB who inquired about the issues requiring facilitation on part of NAB Lahore. Commissioner OPC Punjab, Zahid Hussain extended briefing over the working of OPC and also informed about the complaints and issues of Overseas Pakistanis requiring NAB assistance.

Commissioner OPC requested DG NAB for the establishment of proper working relationship between the two Organizations. During the ongoing meeting, Vice Chairman, OPC also highlighted the issues of the pendency in the matters of different Housing Societies and other Departments etc.Overseas Pakistanis invest their hard-earned money in Housing Sector but, in return, they face multiple problems, he added. These Overseas Pakistanis seek help from OPC Punjab for the timely resolution of such matters. He said, cooperation and active support of NAB will help in elucidation of Overseas Pakistanis’ problems.

DG NAB while assuring his all-out support for the redressal of the genuine issues of Overseas Pakistanis, particularly, involving Housing Societies where hard earned money and savings of Overseas Pakistanis is kept at stake, nominated Additional Director (Staff), of NAB Lahore as the ‘Focal Person’on behalf of NAB to keep liaison with OPC in future. Moreover, DG NAB Lahore also ensured to the visiting delegation that NAB Lahore will give positive response to all interactions from OPC for the speedy redressal of issues being faced by Overseas Pakistanis.