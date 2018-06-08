OPC adopts effective policy for solving expats’ problems

City Reporter

Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt said that innovative step of establishing the Commission had been taken to secure the rights of Pakistanis living abroad.

A comprehensive and effective policy had been adopted for early resolution of issues of overseas Pakistanis, he added.

In a statement, he said that the OPC strives to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and address complaints through state-of-the-art web portal system, giving electronic access to every Pakistani living anywhere in the world. The OPC chairperson said that satisfaction of complainants is the ultimate objective, hence regular feedback till the resolution of the problem is ensured.