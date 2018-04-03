OPBU reiterates to expose Indian paid leaders in Balochistan

Islamabad

The Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity (OPBU) have reiterated its resolve for bringing back the innocent and misguided people of Balochistan to mainstream and confront and expose those elements working on behest of India.

The organization was launched to confront and expose so-called Baloch independence movement across the world. In this regard an event was organized in Moscow, Dr Jumma Khan Marri along with his supporters to launch their organization ‘OPBU’ under the slogan of ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall’.

The event was also attended by different segments of Pakistani community residing in Moscow to show their solidarity and support where Dr Jumma Marri briefed the participants regarding manifesto, structure and relevant details of the organization. Addressing the launching ceremony of OPBU Dr Juma Marri reiterated that OPBU will resolve all the issues of innocent and misguided people of Balochistan on political asylum abroad, for bringing them back to mainstream of the country.

He said that they will also confront and expose all Indian paid so-called Baloch leaders like Hyrbyar Marri, Mehran Marri and Brahamdagh Bugti at all forums and fronts. He said that soon the organization of OPBU will be expanded to different countries across the world headed by prominent personalities from the Balochistan diaspora, who will also announce their disassociation from so-called Baloch separatist movement.

He also advised all Baloch brothers involved in terrorist activities and operating in Pakistan, to lay down their weapons and start working for betterment of Balochistan by participating in ongoing development projects. He gave a call to Baloch brothers from Kohlu (his home town) to support him in his mission of peace, unity and brotherhood.

Dr Juma Marri also announced the names of other office holders of OPBU Russian chapter as:-Chief Coordinator, Shahnawaz Baloch, Coordinator KPK – Baloch Unity , Noor Habib Shah, Coordinator Sindh – Baloch Unity, Syed Ali Kamran Zaidi, Coordinator Punjab- Baloch Unity, Chaudry Zahid Sohail, and affiliated organizations incliding Pakistan Community Russia (Mil Ker Pakistan) headed by Malik Shahbaz.