OPBU expands from Moscow to Kohlu

The Pakistan chapter of Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity (OPBU) is established at Kohlu with the name of “Pakistan Baloch Unity” (PBU).

A huge gathering was held at Kohlu, Balochistan on eve of launching ceremony of “Pakistan Baloch Unity” on Thursday. The event started with a rally from Bank Chowk Kohlu, carrying banners with welcoming remarks for chairman OPBU+PBU Dr Jumma Khan Marri and vice chairman Mir Khuda Bux Marri PBU.

Among others, several tribal elders also attended the gathering. A highly charged and enthusiastic gathering was addressed by several speakers, among them were Wadeera Rab Nawaz, Wadeera Ghazi Khan, Wadeera Syed Nazim Shah, Wadeera Bevragh Marri , Umar Farooq and Mir Zarak Khan.

Dr Jumma Khan Marri addressed the gathering from Moscow and he thanked people of Pakistan especially his supporters and vice chairman Mir Khuda Bux Marri in Kohlu for arranging such a big gathering. He said that projects like Gwadar port and CPEC will change the fate of Balochistan. All those who are opposing these projects are not only enemies of Pakistan but are enemies of people of Balochistan.

The chairman OPBU requested all mislead Baloch to lay down their weapons and start contributing in these ongoing projects for betterment of Balochistan. He said enemies are opposing development projects in Balochistan for her own geopolitical reasons and are using Baloch as tissue papers and that India is paying huge amounts of money to so-called Baloch leaders who are enjoying luxurious life in Europe and common Baloch people are the one who are suffering the blunt of terrorism. Mostly, both the attackers and the victims are common Baloch people.

Dr Marri said that he has launched Pakistan chapter of “Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity” (OPBU) named as “Pakistan Baloch Unity” (PBU) which will be exposing and confronting all these disgruntled so-called Indian paid Baloch leaders on all forums & fronts. He requested people of Balochistan to help and support him in his mission for peace and prosperity for Balochistan and Pakistan, unity and brotherhood.

The event was highly successful and the people burnt the Indian PM pictures and shouted slogans against India, Modi and RAW who are creating trouble and terrorism in Balochistan. The gathering shouted ‘Long Live Pakistan Baloch Unity’.

