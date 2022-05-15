Ons Jabeur has reached the Italian Open final after grinding out a win over Daria Kasatkina.
The Tunisian is into her second straight WTA 1000 final with the win, where she will face the world no.1 Iga Swiatek.
No.9 seed kept her winning streak going in dramatic fashion, saving a match point during a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win.
Jabeur went on to extend her career-best run to 11 straight match-wins with the 1-hour and 55-minute triumph in Rome.
At 4-4 in the opener, a forehand winner earned a crucial break for Jabeur as she served for the set.
The victory continues a brilliant season for Jabeur on the clay.
She has won 17 clay-court matches this season, which leads the tour.
Jabeur is also the first player to reach three clay-court finals on tour in a single season since Simona Halep in 2017.