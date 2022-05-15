Ons Jabeur has reached the Italian Open final after grinding out a win over Daria Kasatkina.

The Tunisian is into her second straight WTA 1000 final with the win, where she will face the world no.1 Iga Swiatek.

No.9 seed kept her winning streak going in dramatic fashion, saving a match point during a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win.

Jabeur went on to extend her career-best run to 11 straight match-wins with the 1-hour and 55-minute triumph in Rome.

At 4-4 in the opener, a forehand winner earned a crucial break for Jabeur as she served for the set.

She was forced to save two break points in that game but held on to take a one-set lead with 16 winners. Kasatkina came back stronger in the second. Her stellar defense and untimely drop-shot errors by Jabeur resulted in Kasatkina breaking Jabeur twice in the set as she leveled the clash. Jabeur missed out on her first seven break points in the third, but she broke Kasatkina for 4-2 with a forehand winner at the end of a long rally. However, Kasatkina surged back again, winning more all-court rallies to reel off three straight games and serve for the match at 5-4. A forehand winner by Jabeur on match point in that game spurred on the No.9 seed, and she broke for 5-5 with another winner on the sideline before grabbing the last three games of the match, completing her comeback with one final drop-shot winner.

The victory continues a brilliant season for Jabeur on the clay.

She has won 17 clay-court matches this season, which leads the tour.

Jabeur is also the first player to reach three clay-court finals on tour in a single season since Simona Halep in 2017.