Only women-run radio station in Afghanistan shut down by Taliban

According to Taliban officials, the female-run radio station in the northeast of Afghanistan was shut down for “playing music during the holy month of Ramadan,” according to a report on Monday.

The sole female-run radio station in the nation, Sadai Banowan, has been broadcasting for ten years. Six of the eight employees are female. There are eight people working there.

According to Moezuddin Ahmadi, the director for information and culture in Badakhshan province, the radio station blasted songs multiple times during the holy month, in violation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s norms and regulations.

Moreover, Ahmadi stated, “If this radio station recognises the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s stance and guarantees that it won’t repeat it.”

Nevertheless, station manager Najia Sorosh denied any such breach and saw it as a justification for closing the station.

“We learned from the Taliban that you had broadcast music. No music has been broadcast by us “She spoke.

According to a comment from Sorosh, “around 11:40 on Thursday (7:10 GMT), personnel from the Vice and Virtue Directorate and the Ministry of Information and Culture arrived at the station and shut it down.”

The workers of the radio station reportedly contacted Afghanistan’s Vice and Virtue Directorate, but the official said “they do not have any additional information about the closing” when asked to provide any details concerning the closure.

Many media professionals have lost their jobs after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021. According to the Afghan Independent Journalists Association, many media outlets were forced to close since their workers left the nation.

According to the study, those who defy Taliban authorities’ orders are imprisoned and afterwards subjected to abuse and torture.

The majority of Afghan women were likewise prohibited from working by the government. They also forbade girls from continuing their education past the sixth grade, including in universities. Music is not expressly forbidden.

The majority of media outlets, including radio stations and newspapers, were shut down by the Afghan Taliban during their rule in the 1990s.