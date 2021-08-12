Only vaccinated to travel by air from Sept 10: NCOC

Staff Reporter Islamabad

National Command and Operations Center on Wednesday decided not to allow unvaccinated people to travel by air after September 10.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the NCOC said after consultation with the Ministry of Health and medical experts, it has been decided to speed up vaccination in the country.

The statement further said that the interval between the first and second doses of the vaccine has been reduced from 42 days to 28 days.

In addition, the NCOC has made vaccination mandatory for air travel after September 10 and a partial vaccination certificate will not be valid for travel after September 10.

Earlier, NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had decided that only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to travel by rail from October 1.

The meeting had also expressed concern over the growing spread of Covid-19 in the country and especially in Rawalpindi and Peshawar.