Only unity can free Muslims from colonial power: Baloch

Lahore

Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the unity of the Muslim Ummah alone could free the Muslim world from the clutches of the colonial powers. Addressing Ittehad e Ummah Conferences at Lahore and Renala Khurd, he said that Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Qatar should join hands and adopt a common line of action for the liberation of Kashmir, Palestine, Syria and Yemen, otherwise the colonial powers would swallow them one by one.

The JI Secretary General said the situation in Afghanistan and Kashmir had reached at a decisive stage due to the struggle and the sacrifices of the people there. He said that the Muslim world, especially Pakistan should play a key role in this respect through wisdom, national unity and without showing any weakness. He said the Pakistani nation and the people of the region had suffered heavily and now they should reap the fruit.

Commenting on Aleem Khan’s arrest, he said that Jehangir Khan and Aleem Khan both had been spending lavishly for the PTI and their accountability had weekend Prime minister Imran Khan’s position morally.—INP

