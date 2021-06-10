Only UN resolutions can solve Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider said the Kashmiris living at both sides of the line of control were always committed to encourage early resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“Holding of an impartial plebiscite in line with the United Nations relevant resolutions is the only way to settle the long standing Kashmir dispute for establishing durable and ever lasting peace in the region”, he said while addressing public meetings at various places in Dheerkot Sub Division of Bagh district late Tuesday.

Farooq Haider Khan asserted that over thirty thousand big and small developmental projects of mass public welfare have been completed by his government to bring about a socio-economic changes in the lives of the people of the state.

He said developmental funds were projected equally in all the constituencies of the state without any political considerations.—INP