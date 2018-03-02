Only superpowers.. !

What a tragedy of errors and self inflicted damage motivated by greed of a few, who have managed to destroy Jinnah’s vision of modern democratic welfare state where all citizen were to enjoy equal rights, to a country ravaged by sectarian divide, giving sanctuary to terrorists of all shades and opinion, destroying peace and tranquillity of this country. The mediocrity which has ruled this country is responsible for the mess we are in.

What more is needed to tell us that every political and military government has failed to deliver? Even if we manage to avoid this scrutiny, will those at helm realize that they need to restructure and evolve policies with sole objective of protecting our collective long-term national and economic interests?

For a country like Pakistan to pursue strategic global interest beyond our border was an exercise in delusion, because these are games for major super-powers having strong national economy and fiscal space to manoeuvre. Our ruling elite and powerful institutions want to lead opulent life styles on depleted state expense, unwilling to levy direct taxes on all sources of income, facilitate land mafia dons and unwilling to curtail flow of diminishing foreign reserves to countries in the Gulf, Europe, Canada etc where they own expensive properties. God helps those who help themselves. Let us revert to Quaid’s vision of Pakistan.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

