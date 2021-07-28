Only seniority not enough for appointment as SC judge: PBC

Islamabad

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) observed that only seniority of a high court judge was not enough for elevation to the Supreme Court (SC).

The aspect of competency and uprightness could not be compromised as the SC being the last court of appeal needed really competent and upright persons for being appointed there, the 233rd meeting of PBC noted

The PBC meeting was chaired by Attorney General of Pakistan Tariq Jawed Khan while its Vice Chairman Khushdil Khan, Chairman Executive Committee Muhammad Faheem Wali and members, including Munir Ahmed Kakar, Muhammad Tariq Afridi, Syed Amjad Shah, Muhammad Masood Chishti, Chaudhry Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Mu-hammad Ahsan Bhoon, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Syed Qalib-e-Hassan, Hafeez Ur Rehman Chaudhry, Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig, Hassan Raza Pasha, Shafqat Mahmood Chauhan and Chaudhry Ishtiaq Ahmed Kham were in attendance.

Azam Nazeer Tarar, during the meeting, observed that only seniority was not enough for elevation to the SC.—APP