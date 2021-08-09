Only PPP can resolve Balochistan issues: Bilawal

Welcomes Zehri, Qadir and others in PPP

Our Correspondent Quetta/Karach

The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that “the next government will be formed by the PPP,” adding that it is the only party that can resolve the problems of the province.

Addressing a rally in the provincial capital of Balochistan, he said with PPP in power, all the problems faced by the people of Balochistan will be resolved,

Expressing confidence in his party, Bilawal said that the PPP will form the next government all over Pakistan, including Balochistan and that a PPP jiyala (devotee) will become the next Balochistan chief minister.

During his address, he welcomed former PML-N leaders Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and others to the PPP.

Addressing a gathering in Quetta, Bilawal said the new additions would help the PPP become stronger and win the next elections.

“The manner in which you have joined the party, we will give strength to each other and will work hard side-by-side and struggle,” he told the new entrants.

With Zehri and Baloch part of the PPP, Bilawal said it would now reach every district and area of Balochistan and if the locals supported it then “no power in the world can block our path.”

He mentioned the names of other personalities who also joined the PPP includind former provincial minister Nawab Mohammad Khan Shahwani (National Party) and former minister Col Younis Changizi (PML-Q) and thanked them for doing so, saying they would become “our power”.