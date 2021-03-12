Only PM Khan’s ticket will work now, says CM

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the victory of government-backed candidates in Senate elections on Friday, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that only Imran Khan’s ticket would work.

Taking to Twitter to congratulate Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Afridi over their election as chairman and deputy chairman Senate slots, Usman Buzdar said: “Only Imran Khan’s ticket will work!!”

The chief minister said that those who tried to make every effort to win the Senate elections through putting lawmakers for auctioning were once again defeated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved huge funds for new projects in various districts of the province to provide better facilities to the masses.

In this regard, the cabinet standing committee for finance and development met here under the chair of Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and approved funds for various projects.

According to details, the meeting decided to expand the scope of Rehmatul Lil Alameen (SAWW) Scholarships to colleges and universities and approved the release of Rs477 million in the current fiscal year for the students.

During the next financial year, the scholarship amount will be increased to Rs834 million.

Meanwhile, the meeting decided to gradually construct rainwater storage tanks in Lahore at ten different points and approved in-principle to construct water storage facilities at Kashmir Road, Sheranwala Gate and nearby Qaddafi Stadium with an amount of Rs1.85 billion.

Similarly, the meeting approved the immediate release of Rs2 billion for roads’ repair in different districts.

Alongside, Rs180 million was approved for BS Block in Govt Girls Degree College Samanabad and the provision of Rs500 million was also approved for the construction of different blocks in newly approved Emerson University Multan.

The meeting approved the recruitment of sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables against 565 vacant posts in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur and DG Khan.

The upgradation of Kharar Buzdar basic health unit to rural health centres was approved in DG Khan.

The meeting also approved Rs50 million grants-in-aid for division public school DG Khan.

The meeting also confirmed Rs68 million for four new police stations and as many check posts of border military police DG Khan.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar chaired the meeting of the cabinet committee for the eradication of corona and expressed concern over the increase in the number of patients in Lahore and other districts.

It decided to take steps for securing the lives of the common man in cities with a more than five per cent positive corona test ratio.

The meeting resolved to ban sports activities, jashan-e-baharan and public meetings in Lahore and particular cities for two weeks.

Similarly, holding marriage ceremonies in marquees and marriage halls will be banned for two weeks.

It was further decided to close markets after Maghrib while milk and yoghurt shops, medical stores and tandoors will be exempted from this prohibition.