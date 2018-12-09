Only passion can revive Squash’s lost glory: Jahangir

Islamabad

The former squash legends on Sunday underlined the need to inject passion among aspirant players to achieve the lost glory of the game, once only dominated by Pakistan.

Talking to APP, former World No. 1 legand Jahangir Khan said professional commitment and hardwork were the key components to achieve the desired goals.

Jahangir, who won World Open, six times and British Open a record 10 times, said, he used to go through 8 to 10 hours hectic exercise daily without any trainer or coach and this commitment made him the greatest player of all times.

He regretted that today players were lacking the passion that is why they don’t give more time to their fitness, only force to meet and compete international standards. Jahangir, who remained unbeaten from 1981 to 1986, said fitness discipline and consistency were the virtues that young players must adopt and only those players who show professional commitment be picked for national and international contests.

Former Squash player Qamar Zaman, who won the British Open in 1975, said in their era they won every small and big title for the country without professional trainers just because they had the determination and hunger for the game.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was providing all-out facilities to the players but in response no appreciable achievements the players have in their credit, he said.— APP

