Only Parliament can approve amends to nomination papers

PPP, PML-N threaten agitation if polls delayed

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party leaders on Saturday said any amendments to the nomination papers of candidates should only be made by the Parliament. This was stated by senior PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman and Khursheed Shah while speaking to journalists.

The PPP leaders stressed that ‘no objectionable changes’ had been made to the nomination papers. Sherry noted that the Senate elections had also been conducted through the same nomination papers.

“ECP does not have the mandate to bring any changes to the nomination papers, which were passed through an Act of the Parliament that had consensus [by opposition and government],” Shah said, adding that any required changes could only be made by approaching the Parliament. Shah said that all political parties, including PPP, want the polls to be held on time.

“LHC’s decision has affected the election schedule and at present, it seems like the general elections will be delayed,” Sherry said.

“ECP had said the elections would be held on time and we are hopeful that the same will be the case,” she said, adding that every institution should make efforts that ensure timely elections in the country.

However, Shah said that the recent resolution passed by the Balochistan Assembly and Pervez Khattak’s letter had cast doubts [on timely elections].

Sherry noted that LHC’s decision had affected the election schedule. She said that all political parties, including PPP, want the polls to be held on time.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Khattak had written a letter to ECP, seeking a reconsideration in the timing of polls in the tribal belt which was recently merged with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N have threatened agitation if the general elections are not held on time.

PPP and PML-N have devised strategies after provincial courts nullified delimitations in various districts and rejected the nomination papers made by the parliamentary committee.

Under their strategy, the PPP and PML-N will approach the Supreme Court after legal consultations.

The two parties will file constitutional petitions independently. They will appeal the apex court to issue orders that the elections be held on July 25. The top brass of both parties have decided, through mutual consultation, that masses will be contacted in case of delay in elections. Both parties can start a protest movement in consultation with their allies.

PPP leadership has tasked former opposition leader Khursheed Shah to contact other parties and learn about their plans and strategies. The party will be adopting on a legal and constitutional way to deal with the situation, sources close to the party revealed.

The PML-N leadership has also decided to consult the Supreme Court after consultation with its allies. Sources said that in view of the concerns PPP and PML-N are likely to consult each other as well.

Spokesperson for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry told media that chances of delay are slim. “PTI understands that the elections should be held on time,” Chaudhry reiterated adding that PTI will also take up the case legally if there is a delay in elections.

PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haque said that he met with the election commission officials where they stated that with the way high courts were canceling delimitations, it would be very difficult to hold elections on time. Haque said that the ECP authorities informed him that they were reviewing legalities on the issue.

The ECP further confirmed that the elections will be held on time, and a constitutional means will be adopted to tackle hurdles. Sources within the ECP revealed the commission was reviewing the court decisions of dismissing the delimitations and nomination forms.