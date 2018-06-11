Only few turncoats left PML-N: Nawaz

Shahbaz appears before party’s tickets board; Mulls over contesting from Karachi’s three seats

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif Sunday said that only a few turncoat politicians left the party and the front formed for the cause of southern Punjab died down within two days.

While addressing the PML-N parliamentary board here at Model Town, Nawaz said that the people in Punjab acknowledge that the amount of development work in the province in the past ten years is unparalleled. He added that negative propaganda is a part of the politics and he has been seeing it since the day he joined politics.

The former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Asif Ashraf and Rana Mashood were present.

The PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was also interviewed by the party’s parliamentary board.

Shahbaz told the board, “Mian Sb, you are the party quaid and it is your decision whether to give me a ticket or not.” Shahbaz on the occasion was questioned regarding his performance and future plans.

Regarding Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz, sources said, “It appears that they both will contest elections from three constituencies each.” “Maryam has been recommended to contest from Karachi as well,” the sources further said.

On the other hand, the leaders of PML-N submitted nomination papers on Sunday for various constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar submitted nomination papers for NA-59 (Rawalpindi III) and two seats of Punjab Assembly. On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz PML-N leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif submitted the nomination papers for NA-127 in Lahore district.

Former foreign minister Khawaj Asif filed his details for PP-37 and Sialkot’s constituency NA-73. Rana Sanaullah submitted nomination papers from Faisalabad for one each NA and PA seat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif is mulling over contesting general elections 2018 from as many as three constituencies of Karachi.

As per details garnered, the former Punjab chief minister (CM) has obtained nomination papers for the same whereas PML-N’s parliamentary board has ratified the decision.