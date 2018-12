Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday criticised Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet and said only he can do politics over bodies.

Taking a hit at Chaudhry’s tweet on the death of former Sargodha University official Mian Javed, Aurangzeb said, “Only Fawad Chaudhry can do politics over a body.”

“Such a statement regarding a person who left this world is the height of ill-mentality and apathy,” she added.

