Only families and faces of rulers changed: JI

Lahore

Ameer Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that as a result of elections, only the families and faces of the rulers changed and the system remained unchanged. In a statement here on Saturday, he said those sitting in the assemblies were looking after their own interests and were least interested in changing the exploitative and oppressive system, he added.

He said that the international establishment had established its control over the educational, economic and political systems of the developing countries through the International Court of Justice and the IMF and the World Bank. The ruling junta of the country had made the whole nation and our coming generations slave of the IMF and the World Bank through the interested based loans and the mind of the young generation was being enslaved through the educational curricula and syllabi recommended by the IMF .—INP

