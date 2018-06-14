Only elections won’t solve people’s problems: Sattar

KARACHI : Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Thursday said that election is not the only solution to problems faced by the public, administrative and constitutional amendments should also be considered alongside.

While speaking to the media persons outside city courts, the MQM-Pakistan leader said his party’s vote bank in Sindh would not decrease, but merely getting votes will not solve people’s problems.

He added new administrative units and amendments to the Constitution should be made in order to bring about change and provide the public with basic amenities of life.

Sattar lashed out at political parties for making “false promises” with the people ahead of elections, saying the leaders seldom stand by their claims.

However, he added, the public has started losing faith in political leaders and their parties because of their “false promises”.

The MQM-Pakistan leader alleged that political parties were busy in pre-poll rigging instead of serving the public.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party was still using government’s resources despite dissolution of the Sindh Assembly, along with other assemblies, while other parties were getting funds from foreign sources.