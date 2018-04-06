Only education can resolve problems: Razina

Education was the only solution of all problems prevailing in the form of terrorism, poverty, inequality and social injustice in the society, Chairperson National Commission fopr Human Development (NCHD) Razina Alam Khan said on Thursday. While addressing to NCHD educationists in a meeting held here, former Senator said that vision 2025, by the government set out goals to tackle the issues of peace, security, development, human rights and poverty alleviation, a press release said. She said the same are reflected in SDG’s showing as an ambitious International agenda, adding that alongside the goals on poverty, terrorism and education, commitments were made for the development of country and protection of all human rights for people living in it.

The National Commission for Human Development was working on Literacy & Non-formal Education for empowerment to the underprivileged section of society along with other stakeholders,Chairperson NCHD added.

She said that, education played vital role in the life of an individual and the socio-economic development of a country adding It was not only the responsibility of state to work for the development of nation, but being an individual and responsible citizens had the responsibility to play positive role through education in this regard.

Keeping in view the low literacy rate in country, NCHD alongwith other stakeholders adopted a two pronged approach to provide access to education including Adult Literacy Programme for the mothers and Universal Primary Education through its Feeder Schools in the remote areas for the unprivileged children especially girls, she maintained. —APP

Related