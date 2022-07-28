Only early election can end economic, political crises: Imran

Thanks PTI supporters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reiterated his stance that only the early general elections can end the deepening economic and political crises in the country.

The former prime minister in his televised address to the nation said that the Pakistani masses “have turned into a nation”, adding that the way the PTI emerged successful despite all “tactics” by the ruling party was a miracle.

The PTI chief claimed that the country had the right economic indicators when he was in power and he had warned the “powerful quarters” about it.

“We were on a fast pace on the agricultural front with all four bumper crops witnessing progress,” he said, adding, “The way we tackled the situation during the Covid-19 pandemic was also admired by the international organisations.”

“Pakistan was on an upward trajectory and that’s when a conspiracy was hatched against us,” he recalled.

The PTI chief opined that timely elections would have saved the country from the economic crisis that it is facing today.

He also took the Election Commission to task for its opposition to the electronic voting machines.

Imran added that the EVMs could have stopped uncountable ways of corruption but it was opposed.

The ousted prime minister claimed that there is only one way for Pakistan to come out of the prevailing situation and that is to ensure fresh general elections in the country.

Earlier today, the former prime minister took to his official Twitter handle to thank the nation for coming out last evening in support of the Supreme Court’s decision, which he claimed upheld the “Constitution and the law”.