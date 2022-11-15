Only early election can avert economic crises, warns Imran

PTI long march reaches Chiniot

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi March has reached Chiniot in northern Punjab where a large number of people have gathered to welcome it.

PTI leaders including Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others are leading the convoy in Imran Khan’s absence.

Meanwhile, Addressing the public via video on Tuesday, PTI chief Imran Khan from Lahore said that the election commissioner had trapped PTI in two cases — foreign funding and the Toshakhana reference. The PTI chief, while slamming the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdicts in the two cases, said that he could “guarantee that it will be proven that I have not done anything unlawful”.

Imran alleged that those who had done illegal things were allowed to go scot-free.

He claimed that with the help of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took “four expensive cars” from the Toshakhana, which was illegal.

Imran requested for his cases in the Supreme Court to be heard so that there can be “trust in the system of justice”.

The PTI chief, once again, criticised the incumbent government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif over the army chief’s appointment.

Imran said that Nawaz was not capable of taking decisions on merit because “he always keeps his interests ahead of the country”.

“And he doesn’t want elections because he knows I will win. He is a very big coward,” he added.

He alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was working on an agenda against the PTI.

“Not only is it close to the PML-N but also the handlers,” he said to his supporters. “Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja passed decisions against us eight times and all of them were rejected by the judiciary.”

Referring to the electoral watchdog’s verdicts against the party, he asked: “How could he pass judgments on us when he has been repeatedly giving decisions against us.”

Imran Khan, once again, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, saying that the nation was looking to him for justice in “three landmark cases”: Arshad Sharif’s murder, Azam Swati’s custodial torture, and the Wazirabad FIR issue.

“CJP, we are looking towards you because we don’t have hope from anywhere else,” he said, adding that it was high time the courts became assertive and stood with the people of Pakistan.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that the only solution to the economic crisis in the country was free and fair elections.

“The risk Pakistan has today […] it shows where we are heading […] we wouldn’t be getting investment or loans or exports,” he said in an address via video link today.

Secondly, Imran said “true freedom” and prosperity can only come from the rule of law.

He asked the “handlers” of the incumbent government “who was responsible for the economic crisis in Pakistan today”.

The PTI chairman stated that six months back he had warned the “handlers” that the conspiracy to bring PML-N into power would cause losses.