Only authorised businesses can resume operation, warns Ghani

The Sindh government on Wednesday rejected an announcement from traders to resume businesses during lockdown from first day of the Ramazan and Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that no one would be allowed to open shops without government’s permission.

“We hope the traders will understand our perspective,” he said and warned that if traders would try to reopen the businesses then the Sindh government would forcefully implement its coronavirus lockdown orders. Ghani said that they would first consult with the federal government over reopening of the shops. “We have only close down the shops reopened on Wednesday,” he said.The minister said that the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has no administrative powers in the province and he was not empowered to announce resumption of businesses in the province.

“The governor should refer anyone for implementation of orders to the Sindh government,” he said.Saeed Ghani further announced that they could change the examinations schedule in the province if the coronavirus-related situation worsens.