Only a good person can become a good doctor: Dr Javed Akram

20th convocation of Allama Iqbal Medical College held

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram attended the twentieth convocation of Allama Iqbal Medical College as a special guest. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt presented a bouquet of flowers to Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram. On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Nadia Naseem, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Prof. Mah Jabin, Prof Ayesha, faculty members, fresh graduates and parents participated.

Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt in his welcome address thanked the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram for his arrival and congratulated the fresh graduates.

The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram and principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt and others distributed gold medals and certificates of appreciation among prominent graduates. On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr Nadia Naseem also addressed the audience.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram while addressing the participants of the convocation said that he congratulates all the fresh graduates and their parents who got the MBBS degree. Today all successful graduates are being given the opportunity to serve humanity. I have been a part of Allama Iqbal Medical College as Principal for four years.

He also faced cases of terrorism for the honor of doctors in Jinnah Hospital. Allama Iqbal Medical College is a very excellent institution. Today the graduates are carrying the thought of Allama Iqbal. Today the actual examination of successful graduates has started. I want to congratulate best graduate Muhammad Ahmed and his parents. Parents and teachers play a vital role in the success of children. Dr. Javed Akram said that the doctor is the companion of the patient’s sufferings.