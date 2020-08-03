Only 95 new Corona cases detected

219 new cases of Coronavirus were detected when 4,484 samples were tested raising the tally to 121,705 while two more patient died lifting the death toll to 2226. A statement issued here on Monday said that 4,484 tests were conducted which detected 219 cases that constituted five percent current detection rate. So far 777,468 samples have been tested which diagnosed 121,705 cases, of them 111,249 have recovered, including 243 overnight. The overall recovery rate has been recorded at 91 percent. Two more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,226 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. Currently 8,230 patients were under treatment, of them 7,772 in home isolation, nine at Isolation Centers and 449 in different hospitals. The condition of 365 patients was stated to be critical while 64 have been shifted to ventilators. Out of 219 new cases, 95 belonged to Karachi, of them 34 to South, 29 East, 11 Central, 10 Malir, nine Korangi and two West. The people were urged to follow SOPs to stay safe.