Only 20pc consumers pay electricity bills in GB

Gilgit

Secretary Power Gilgit Baltistan Sajad Haider Sunday said that 80 percent consumers were using electricity without payment in Gilgit Baltistan. He said the power deportment produce electricity worth Rs 200 millions while total recovery was only Rs 50 which was the main reason behind load-shedding in the area.

The people of the region face at least 15 to 18 hours load-sheding. In Gilgit city, the power department delivered 21,009 bills among consumers out of which only 4380 were paid, the secretary added. Sajjaad Haider said due to sliding and flood in recent past, the water tank of naltar 18 MW was badly damaged and raised crevices which caused 10 MW shortfall and suspension of electricity to the Gilgit city. However, he said, the department had contacted NESPAK and NTC for resolving the issue.

Board of Directors Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) on Sunday approved 12 high tension (HT) projects to prevent issues of low voltage and tripping during summer.