Online tracking of trains within 15 days: Rasheed

Conceding PAC chairmanship to Shahbaz sent a wrong message

Staff Reporter

Lahore

As many as 300 trackers are being installed in trains to enble people track trains’ position and movement during travelling through internet within 15 days. This was disclosed by Pakistan Railways (PR) Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in a press conference at the PR headquarters here on Saturday. He said that trackers had been provided to the railways by a local engineer.

He said the railways control-room in the headquarters was also being modernised so that railway staff could see the position of the train, and take step in rescuing train and passengers timely in case of any emergency. The Minister also announced to introduce the long-awaited tracking system in trains and said that the facility will be available in 10 to 15 days in all trains.

The Minister said that hand devices would be provided to the trains’ special ticket examiners (STEs) to curb ticket dodgers. ‘We want to operate a modern VVIP train with the help of any five stars hotel and soon a good news in this regard will be shared,’ he said. He said that administrations of some five stars hotel also contacted the railways for running a train, however, the investment committee would decide about it.

The Minister said that the railways was also providing facility of transportation to the fertilizer manufacturer and now fertilizers would be transported by rail. He said that a discussion with Pakistan Air force for the supply of fuel through railways was underway, adding that a meeting was held with PAF Air Vice Marshel Amir Masood at the railways headquarters on today (Saturday). He said that a new train Rehman Baba Express was ready to be launched and it would start chugging from December 23, adding that no ticket of the train was available till December 31.

INP adds: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday criticised the government’s act to concede Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship to Shahbaz Sharif didn’t send a good message to the masses. ‘If Shahbaz Sharif is honest then I think none in PML-N is dishonest,’ said the Minister while answering a question. About the opposition’s protest over non-issuance of the production order of another PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, the Minister said that the opposition’s objection is not justified for he has himself served jailtime while being an MNA in the past.

The PTI government on Thursday conceded the chairmanship of PAC to PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, almost three months after a deadlock with the opposition over the key position. A number of PTI leaders had earlier termed the suggestion as billi ko doodh ki rakhwali pe lagana (trusting a person with vested interest in charge). About the performance of railways, the Minister said that his ministry is struggling to save Rs1billion by constructing petrol pumps owned by Railways.

Share on: WhatsApp