Online system being introduced in Allied hospitals OPDs

RAWALPINDI :In order to ensure facilitation of the patients and provision of better health facilities in Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of Allied hospitals, online systems are being introduced.The patients’ registration procedures in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) OPD has been computerized while under second phase, the OPDs of the Holy Family and District Hospitals would be made online.Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Umar has inaugurated the system in BBH.The installation of online system in public sector hospitals would help smooth functioning of the departments as various procedures including the registration, medical check-ups, provision of medicines and others would directly be monitored by the authorities.The project was launched here under the initiative of the Punjab government as it had decided to install the online systems in all public sector hospitals of the province including Rawalpindi to improve health care system

Orignally published by .APP