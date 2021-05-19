Online speech contest to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations

The Confucius Institute of Islamabad on Wednesday organized an online speech competition among students of various universities in connection with the 70th anniversary celebrations of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

Eight students who participated in today’s final competition delivered outstanding performance which was an assurance of the understanding in regards to the historical and cultural mutuality between both countries.

Bushra Nizar, a student of Department of Area Studies (China), NUML, won the final competition.

The event was attended by the students and faculty members of Confucius Institute Islamabad and honorable guests including the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Cultural Counselor Zhang Heqing, Major General Jafar, President of the National University of Modern Languages, and guests from NUST, COMSATS, and Sargodha University.

In their remarks on the occasion, the guests appreciated the long history of friendship between Pakistan and China, and the role of Confucius Institutes in improving it further.

They believed that with the joint efforts of the outstanding youths of the two countries, China-Pakistan relations would usher in a more prosperous and beautiful tomorrow.