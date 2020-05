Online seminar for conserving wildlife

Our Correspondent

Okara

The University of Okara’s Department of Zoology on Friday organized an online seminar on Biodiversity to raise awareness among the students at society at large to conserve the rich wildlife of Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Wajid, Chairman Department of Zoology and Dr. Arshad Javaid, Associate Professor of Zoology at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences delivered lectures on species conservation. Dr. Arshad told the students that Pakistan had a range of diverse animal species.