Staff Reporter

Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness has launched an Online Course on ‘Self Peace Development’ at Sattar Buksh, Islamabad- under its project Amn Qalaab.

Amn Qalaab is a social peace building campaign that is working all across Pakistan including 14 districts Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KPK and AJ&K. The campaign aims to promote tolerance and inclusivity in order to establish a peaceful Pakistan.