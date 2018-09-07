Online buying scams

It’s become very easy to shop at home. And the business of online shopping is growning day by day. But, actually we are facing the terrible experience through buying online. It’s a huge difference between expectation vs reality, or what we are buying and what we get. You are generally OK when you buy from established online retailers. Victims of the online purchase scam tempted by what seems like a good deal for a gadget. I myself am a victim of this scam. Online shopping scams involve scammers pretending to be legitimate online sellers either with a fake website or a fake add on a genuine retailer site. Scammers use the latest technology to set up fake retailer websites that look like a genuine online retail store. A never ending business government should have an eye on these online websites who did wrong with people. And make a policy for them to secure the buyer.

IQRA BINTE JAFAR

Karachi

