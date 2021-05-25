Online assessment platform launched for students

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), and Learning Pitch, an EdTech company that uses technology and modern practices to impart quality education and professional training, have launched a free online assessment platform to aid the students in these challenging times.

The MoU has been signed between Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and Mr. Syed Wajahat, CEO Learning Pitch.

The platform contains more than thirteen thousand practice questions encompassing all the BISEs across Pakistan, which will help students to prepare for their board exams in a safe and healthy environment.

The platform aims to revolutionize the educational practices in Pakistan and promote a culture of learning and educational equality, through the power of connectivity and information technology.

Students from grade 9th to 12th will benefit from this platform and can access it by visiting ibcc.myinteracademy.com.