Online admissions begin at PU

For the first time in the history of Punjab University, the administration has launched online admission system in all its honors/master’s level academic programs on the directions of PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad from the current academic session. On Monday, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Admission Committee Chairman Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt and other officials reviewed online admission process.

In a press statement, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed said that this initiative has been taken to facilitate candidates from all over Pakistan who had to personally visit Punjab University for admission thus resulting in wastage of time and money. He said that now the candidates could fulfill admission forms in relevant departments at their doorstep.

He said that the university had also ensured merit and transparency in the whole admission process.

He said that the online system would eliminate several problems the university faced in the past and would save time and money of the candidates.

Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt said that the aspirants could submit forms online till September 28.

