Pakistanis are thrilled to get their hands on recently launched digital telecom that claimed to offer fast support, snap activation, and several other features.

The launch of a new telecom player can be a game changer, as people are paying huge taxes on other telecoms post recent taxations. As the telecom authority in a country of over 240 million is growing, the addition of new players is likely to add more competition, which could keep prices in check.

People also started shifting to the new telecom provider, eyeing discounted rates on calls, SMS, and internet packages.

Onic Sim Price 2023

The new player in market is offering Sim at price of Rs 100 and some retailers are selling it in Rs150.

How to buy Onic SIM in Pakistan

You can get your hands on Onic SIM card by following simple steps

Step 1: Visit Onic official website https://www.onic.pk/, and choose Order Now

Step 2: Pick the SIM card you want to buy from the existing options

Step 3: Enter your personal details

Step 4: Choose your delivery method

(Pick up SIM card in person at a nearby store or you can get it at your address)

Step 5: Go to payment methods, and choose credit or debit cards, internet banking, mobile wallets, etc., to pay for the Sim

Step 6: You need to visit authorized retailer to activate the Onic SIM with a reasonable package plan and valid ID proof

Onic Sim code in Pakistan

The serial numbers of Onic Sim starts with 0339.

Onic Packages in Pakistan

You can check complete call, messages and internet packages on Onic official website.