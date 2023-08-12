ISLAMABAD – Social media is buzzing with advertisements and posts about the new telecom player in the market and only a few people know that the new player is a sub-brand of Ufone.

Amid the hype about the new telecom operator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday said that no new operator has been awarded a mobile cellular license to offer mobile services in Pakistan.

In a statement, the authority said that there is a misconception amongst the public and social media users regarding a new operator launching mobile services in Pakistan under the name ONIC.

PTA said that Pak. Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML) which already owns the Ufone brand intends to launch another new digital product ONIC to cater to the digital segment of the market who prefer convenient digital engagement instead of traditional service delivery for high-end users.

پریس ریلیز : پی ٹی اے نے پاکستان میں ایک نئے آپریٹر اور اس کی نئی سروس ''اونک (ONIC)'' کے حوالے سے عوام اور سوشل میڈیا میں پائی جانے والی حالیہ غلط فہمیوں کی وضاحت کی ہے کہ پاکستان میں کسی بھی نئے موبائل آپریٹر کو سیلولر لائسنس نہیں دیا گیا ہے۔

پاک ٹیلی کام موبائل لمیٹڈ (پی ٹی… pic.twitter.com/6SNKRsqQj1 — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 11, 2023

In its statement, PTA said that it has been in active communication with PTML regarding their plans to launch ONIC. In line with the commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection, PTA has advised PTML to fulfill all necessary regulatory requirements.