Ongoing uplift projects to change the destiny of Swabi

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar has said that providing basic amenities of life to the people was among the topmost priorities of the government and the provision of Sui-gas facility to numerous households and up-gradation of communication and education sector was a great achievement of the government.

Talking to a gathering in Government Girls’ High School at Union Council Baja in Swabi on Wednesday, the NA Speaker said that education was the only means to achieve progress and prosperity.

He said provision of Sui-gas was a long-standing demand of this area that has been fulfilled and added, the destiny of Swabi district would change with completion of ongoing uplift projects. Earlier to his address, the Speaker inaugurated provision of Sui-gas facility to Union Council Baja and adjacent areas completed with an estimated cost of Rs 190 million.

The Speaker also inaugurated an examination hall, four classrooms, four modern laboratories.—APP