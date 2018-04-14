One year on, Mashal Khan’s family awaits justice

Mardan

On this day one year ago, Mashal Khan was brutally murdered by a mob over false blasphemy allegations.

One person has been sentenced to death since and five others have been given life imprisonment but Mashal’s family still awaits justice.

The 23-year-old was stripped, beaten and shot by a mob made up mostly of students before being thrown from the second floor of his dormitory at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan.

The brutality of the attack, which was recorded on mobile phone cameras and posted online, stunned the public and led to widespread condemnation. Protests erupted in several cities across the country and the university was shut for weeks.

Students and staff members who took part were rounded up after being identified through CCTV footage from the university and video clips. An official report released soon after the incident concluded Mashal was falsely accused of blasphemy. —INP