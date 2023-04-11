One-year of PDM govt marks successful tenure: PM Shehbaz

Says reconciliation, not confrontation mark new politics; All predictions of default turned out to be false alarms

Following the completion of the coalition government’s one-year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday termed the year a “successful tenure” that resulted in Pakistan restoring its credibility, and overcoming the financial and energy challenges.

Marking a year since he took oath as the premier, the premier reflected on the developments and achievements of his government in a series of tweets.

“This has been a time of massive challenges and difficulties,” he admitted as he celebrated the passage of the vote of no-confidence against Imran’s government as “unprecedented”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the new political era of post-April 2022 will be of “reconciliation and cooperation, and not confrontation and vendetta”.

“The coming together of political parties with different manifestos for a common national cause represents a major step forward in the country’s political evolution,” he stressed.

“Reconciliation and cooperation, not confrontation and vendetta mark the new politics post-April ‘22,” said Shehbaz.

In the same breath, however, PM Shehbaz took a dig at Imran’s previous government and its economic policies.

“Despite the economic landmines laid by Imran Khan and disruptions in global fuel and food supply lines, Pakistan’s economy has continued to stay afloat,” he said highlighting that “all predictions of default have turned out to be false alarms.” “Sincere efforts are underway to revive the economy,” the PM assured.

Continuing his attack on the previous government, PM Shehbaz said that the “coalition government has been at pains to repair, rebuild and deepen Pakistan’s diplomatic relations that were dealt a severe blow by the Niazi regime.”

“I can inform people that over the last one year, we have largely succeeded in establishing Pakistan’s credibility as a partner and friend,” he said.