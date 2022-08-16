‘One year of darkness’; Malala Yousafzai stands for women’s rights in Afghanistan

London: Monday marked the 1st anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the subsequent takeover of Kabul by the Afghan Taliban, which the youngest Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousufzai, called a year of “darkness.”

In a tweet, Malala Yousufzai said, “Today marks one year of darkness in Afghanistan. One year of lost dreams for Afghan girls and women.

It has been one year since the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/GhRScfW41c — Malala (@Malala) August 15, 2022

She urged people to continue raising their voices for Afghan women so that Muslims and world leaders could no longer look away.

Malala Yousafzai hoped to see an elected government soon in the war-torn country that would allow every girl to reach her fullest potential.

