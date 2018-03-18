One-window operation at BISER to be made a proper facilitation desk

Rawalpindi

One-window operation of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) would be made a proper facilitation desk to facilitate the students said Prof. Ghulam Muhammad.

Prof. Ghulam Muhammad on the special directive of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Chairman BISER Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary Saturday chaired a special meeting of the officers of BISER which was attended among others by Controller Examination Abid Kharal, Secretary Board, Dr. Tanveer Zafar and other officers.

Prof Ghulam Muhammad directed the officers to provide all possible facilities to the students and expressed the commitment that with the support of the Chairman and hard work of the officers the board would be made a model institution where the applications of the students through one-window facility would be processed within minutes.

Issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and migration certificates had been started today on one-window operation facility, he added. He directed the board officers to make efforts to run the one-window operation on modern lines so that the students particularly who come to the board office from far-flung areas of the division for the resolution of their issues could be facilitated.—APP