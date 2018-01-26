Islamabad

Under the directions of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development an agreement has been made between Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, National Bank of Pakistan, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and State Life Insurance Corporation to launch “One Window Facilitation Counter” for collection of protector clearance fee by the National Bank of Pakistan from the emigrants at single counter. Before, the people who proceed abroad for jobs, had to deposit protector clearance fee at three different places.—PR