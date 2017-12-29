One-wheeling will not be allowed on New Year eve: Police

Strict security arrangements have been made for celebrations on new year night besides traffic management plan has also been finalized on Thursday to avoid traffic mess on Sukkur city roads.

According to the plan, one wheeling of motorbikes would not be allowed at any cost and playing of music on tape or video recorder would also be banned. No person would be allowed to carry weapons during New Year night and stern action would be taken against violators.

Under elaborate security arrangements a number of police personnel will be deployed. There would be special deployment around churches and public places.

According to police spokesman Sukkur, Ladies police and the personnel of special branch will be deployed to make the security arrangements foolproof.

Security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the district. The security duty at public places, including parks, was being made more effective, he said adding, security has been tightened at the entry and exit points of the district and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion.

Plain clothes and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near churches and public places, he said. The police have also been ordered to take stern action against suspects, and also conduct effective checking of hotels.—APP

