One-wheeler drowned in canal

An unidentified youth drowned after his bike fell into a canal while doing one-wheeling here on Saturday, Rescue 1122 sources said.

According to details, an unknown motorcyclist youth while doing one-wheeling on Canal Road near Chak No 91, Faisalabad, lost control and fell into the canal after hitting footpath.

The youth drowned in the canal before he could be rescued. The Rescue 1122 personnel later fished out the body from the canal and shifted it to mortuary of Allied Hospital where his identity yet to be ascertained.

