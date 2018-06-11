One wheeler arrested

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday arrested one wheeler and case has been registered against him in New Town Police Station under Motor Vehicle ordinance. According to police, his motorbike has been confiscated on the violation. Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer capt ® Bilal Ifthikar said that one wheeling would not be allowed in the city. He said one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law and wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in their respective areas.—APP