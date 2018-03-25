‘One-third of world population caught by TB’

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

About one-third of the world’s population is caught with the Tuberculosis (TB) bacteria and 90% of the patients reside in developing countries as TB is a dangerous but curable disease.

This was stated by TB Association’s President Tehmas Khan while addressing a seminar regarding the World TB Day on Sunday.

Seven countries accounted for 64% of the total, with India leading the count followed by Indonesia, China, Philippines, Nigeria, Pakistan and South Africa. But TB is curable and preventable.

He further said that treatment of TB is totally free by the government of Khyber Phaktunkhawa.

Every person who is residing with or in the surroundings of a TB patient should examine him or herself.

Khan maintained that TB is spread from person to person through the air. Every TB patient spreads the germs of the disease by up to 10-15 other people through close contact over the course of a year surrounding him or her.

Addressing the occasion Dr Mumtaz said every year nine million people are caught by this deadly disease and two million die.

“If a person is coughing and that lasts three or more weeks, coughing up blood, has chest pains or pain with breathing or coughing, unintentional weight loss, fatigue, fever, night sweats and chills then these are the symptoms of TB and the person should visit the doctor for a proper checkup,” said Dr Mumtaz.

The doctor further said that although these are often signs of TB, but they can also result from other medical problems, your doctor can perform tests to help determine the exact cause.